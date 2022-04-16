SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($146.74) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($139.13) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.29 ($150.31).

Shares of SAP opened at €97.16 ($105.61) on Thursday. SAP has a 1-year low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($141.02). The stock has a market cap of $114.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.39.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

