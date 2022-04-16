Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.88 ($95.52).

ETR:NDA opened at €107.75 ($117.12) on Thursday. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €62.20 ($67.61) and a fifty-two week high of €116.85 ($127.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.05.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

