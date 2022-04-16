K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($27.17) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 29.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.02 ($21.76).

Shares of SDF opened at €35.36 ($38.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.95 and its 200-day moving average is €18.75. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €8.15 ($8.86) and a fifty-two week high of €32.70 ($35.54).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

