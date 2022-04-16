Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €130.00 by Warburg Research

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €130.00 ($141.30) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.51% from the stock’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.56 ($119.09).

PUM stock opened at €75.36 ($81.91) on Thursday. Puma has a 1 year low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.45.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

