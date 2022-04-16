Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.53 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.53 ($2.75) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.91) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.26) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.83) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.84 ($3.09).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.77 ($3.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of €2.70 ($2.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 39.61.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

