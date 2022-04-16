Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Rises By 147.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

