Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ACHL opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,545,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

