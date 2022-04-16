Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($28.26) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($52.61) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.17 ($46.93).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

