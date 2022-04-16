Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €37.30 ($40.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.76.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

