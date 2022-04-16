Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €37.30 ($40.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.76.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.