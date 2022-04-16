Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €33.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €25.40 ($27.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.57. Evotec has a 52 week low of €23.26 ($25.28) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($49.82). The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

