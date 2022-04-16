The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €34.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.45 ($50.49).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €24.18 ($26.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.92. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €24.46 ($26.59) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($47.91).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.