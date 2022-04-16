Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CASH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,005 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.