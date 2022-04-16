Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($206.52) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($208.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($178.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($192.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €170.15 ($184.94).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €168.35 ($182.99) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €157.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($184.29).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

