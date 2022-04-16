Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €177.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €177.00 ($192.39) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €170.15 ($184.94).

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €168.35 ($182.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €157.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €150.55. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 12 month high of €169.55 ($184.29).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

