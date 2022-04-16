Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

NYSE:BK opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

