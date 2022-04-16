Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

CFG stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,778,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 466,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

