Credit Suisse Group Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$45.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.93. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

