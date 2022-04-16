National Bankshares Lowers Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.45.

TSE:AAV opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.28.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9282046 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,136,550. Insiders sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475 in the last three months.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

