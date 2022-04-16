National Bankshares Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AC. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.83.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC stock opened at C$23.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.99. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.31 and a 12-month high of C$29.17. The company has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last quarter.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.