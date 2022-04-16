Critical Comparison: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -31.70% -29.63% Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -258.75%

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals $12.69 million 27.77 -$46.24 million ($3.03) -4.74 Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 13.22 -$47.32 million ($4.12) -0.35

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aridis Pharmaceuticals. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Aridis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.30%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 906.94%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include KVD001, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor that completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of DME; KVD900, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks; and KVD824, an oral product candidate for the treatment of HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 that is in preclinical stage to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii; AR-201, a fully human IgG1 mAb preclinical program for respiratory syncytial virus; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. In addition, it is developing AR-712 and AR-701, a cocktail of two fully human immunoglobulin 1, or IgG1, mAbs, which is in Phase I/II clinical for the treatment of mild to moderate non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

