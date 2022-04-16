theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) & SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Financial Comparison

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get theglobe.com alerts:

0.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares theglobe.com and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A SurgePays $51.06 million 0.92 -$13.53 million ($1.43) -2.71

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurgePays.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,125.66% SurgePays -26.50% N/A -122.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for theglobe.com and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00

SurgePays has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.30%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Summary

SurgePays beats theglobe.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

theglobe.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

theglobe.com, Inc. operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.