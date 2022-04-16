Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

LCID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 21.01 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is 24.92 and its 200 day moving average is 32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

