Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $522.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.