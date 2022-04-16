MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Shares of MDXH opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.