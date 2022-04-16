StockNews.com Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Pegasystems stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,411,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,821,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Pegasystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 977,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

