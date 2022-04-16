Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Karooooo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karooooo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

