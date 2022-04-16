Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NBRV has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $223.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.