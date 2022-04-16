Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NBRV has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $223.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

