Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,690. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

