Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Watsco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO opened at $288.39 on Thursday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.05.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Watsco by 454.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Watsco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 23,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Watsco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Watsco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.