Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Down 64.1% in March

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARSMF stock opened at 0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.31. Ares Strategic Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 0.69.

About Ares Strategic Mining (Get Rating)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

