Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNCE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

CNCE opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.19). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

