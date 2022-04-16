Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

EGLE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $927.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 68.91%.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $12,815,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

