ExcelFin Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:XFINU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th

ExcelFin Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 19th. ExcelFin Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ExcelFin Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

