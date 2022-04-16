Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €13.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.50 ($14.67) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($17.83) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.24) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.07 ($14.21).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €12.72 ($13.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($10.60) and a fifty-two week high of €14.62 ($15.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.76.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

