Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to “Hold”

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

ESLT opened at $221.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $238.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

