Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €224.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €224.00 ($243.48) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($320.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €244.19 ($265.42).

ETR VOW3 opened at €148.98 ($161.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €162.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €177.38. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a twelve month high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

