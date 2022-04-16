UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Set at $563.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) received a $563.00 target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.17.

UNH opened at $534.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $503.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

