Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.20 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €8.20 ($8.91) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.09) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.48) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.46) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.54) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.30 ($9.02).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.47 ($7.03) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.97. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.11) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.34). The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

