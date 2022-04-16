StockNews.com Downgrades Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to Hold

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESTE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,075 over the last three months. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

