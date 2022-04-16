AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $76.28 on Thursday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

