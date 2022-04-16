Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increased by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

FITB opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after buying an additional 173,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

