Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.85.

TPZ opened at C$22.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.18. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$22.81.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

