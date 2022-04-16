StockNews.com Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares during the period.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.