Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $373.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 129,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $6,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

