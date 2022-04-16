Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.27 EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $364.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 369.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
