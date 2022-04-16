Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,877 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.45 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

