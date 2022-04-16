Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Nielsen by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $11,504,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $94,399,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.51. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.