Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

