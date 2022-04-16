Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NIO by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIO by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.43. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

