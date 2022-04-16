Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($6.19) to GBX 450 ($5.86) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.93) to GBX 450 ($5.86) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

